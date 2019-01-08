Muangthong United star joins Gamba Osaka

J1 League side Gamba Osaka have completed the signing of defender Naoki Aoyama from Muangthong United.

Naoki departs Muangthong after three immensely successful seasons, making well over 100 appearances for the club and even winning the Thai League 1 in 2016.

The Japanese joined the Thai giants from Ventforet Kofu, but is now set to return to his homeland to turn out for Gamba Osaka.

The 32-year-old, despite being considered a legend of sorts in club football, has failed to make a single appearance for his national team, although he did feature for Japan’s U23 side.

The veteran will look to shore up Gamba Osaka’s leaky defence, which conceded as many as 46 goals last season, the third highest among teams in the top half.

Naoki follows in the footsteps of Thai star Chanathip Songkrasin, who also made the move from Thailand to Japan in 2017, turning out for Consadole Sapporo.