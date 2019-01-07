Muangthong United sign Suzuki Cup-winning goalkeeper Dang Van Lam

2018 AFF Suzuki Cup-winning goalkeeper Dang Van Lam has completed a move to Thailand giants Muangthong United.

While there was much speculation regarding whether the move would actually go through, Van Lam’s agent Andrey Grushin confirmed that the keeper and the Thai club have agreed on a three-year contract which will see Van Lam earn 10,000 USD per month.

“The contract signing has been completed. Dang Van Lam will move to the Thai League. This is a big step in his career. The transfer amount specifically will be revealed after the official contract is announced at the launch after the 2019 Asian Cup.”

Van Lam played a major role in Vietnam’s run to the Suzuki Cup title, keeping a whopping five clean sheets in eight matches.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best keepers in Southeast Asia after his move to Hai Phong in 2015.

While Van Lam was initially contracted with the Vietnamese side for another year, he has terminated it in order to complete a move to the Thai League.

Van Lam is currently a part of Vietnam’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 squad and will link up with his new teammates at Muangthong following the conclusion of the tournament.

