Thailand national team star Sumanya Purisai has posted a farewell note on his Instagram confirming his departure from Thai League 1 runners-up Bangkok United ahead of the new season.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder will instead turn out for Bangkok’s league rivals Port FC when the new season goes on the floor in a few weeks’ time.

Sumanya is part of Milovan Rajevac’s 23-man Thailand squad that will open their campaign in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 against India on January 6.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: “Bye bye, True Bangkok United.”

Sumanya thanked the club’s hierarchy, coaching team, teammates and the fans of the club in the post expressing his gratitude for “taking good care of him” during his time at the club.

The former Chainat Hornbill star also thanked his teammates saying “it wouldn’t have happened without my teammates”.

“Thank you all. Let’s meet again. Love,” Sumanya wrote.

Sumanya joined Bangkok United in 2015 and made around 100 appearances for the club over three seasons while also spending a short time away from the club on loan to Suphanburi FC.

He is expected to be announced as a Port FC player in the coming weeks.