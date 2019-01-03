Legendary Thailand striker Pipob On-Mo announces retirement

Thailand legend Pipob On-Mo has announced his retirement from the sport and will walk away with numerous records to his name.

Pipob began his career at BEC Tero Sasana and developed into a fine striker, winning two league titles with the club following which he was picked up by Chonburi FC.

He truly flourished at Chonburi, winning the Player of the Year award for some stellar displays in his very first season at the club.

His performances at Chonburi were certainly eye-catching and he became the first player to notch 100 goals in Thai League history.

However, while he remained a revered figure in the club scene, he never quite found his calling at the international level, making just a handful of appearances for the War Elephants.

He was a part of their 2012 Suzuki Cup squad but used mainly as a substitute, and announced his international retirement the very same year.

The 39-year-old hangs up his boots having made over 400 appearances for Chonburi, bringing to an end a 19-year long, decorated career.