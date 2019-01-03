Vietnam goalkeeper Dang Van Lam completes Muangthong United switch

Vietnam goalkeeper Dang Van Lam has terminated his contract with V League side Hai Phong FC and has completed a move to Thai giants Muangthong United.

Van Lam starred for the Golden Dragons in their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup triumph, keeping five clean sheets in eight matches.

The 25-year-old joined Hai Phong in 2015, and established himself as a regular starter, helping them to a sixth-place finish last time out.

Hai Phong reportedly rejected multiple offers for their star keeper from Indonesia and even China before relenting and striking a deal with Muangthong.

Van Lam will add even more firepower to a Muangthong side that already consists of the likes of Adisak Kraisorn, Aung Thu and Teerasil Dangda.

Having finished the 2018 season in fourth place, the Kirins will be looking to close the gap on Buriram and Bangkok this time around, and the signing of Van Lam is a statement of intent.

As for Van Lam, he is currently with the national team preparing for the upcoming Asian Cup after which he will link up with his new teammates for the start of the new season.