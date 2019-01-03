Ratchaburi midfielder Gionata Verzura signs for Chiangrai United

Italian-Thai midfielder Gionata Verzura has completed a move from Thai League 1 side Ratchaburi to Chiangrai United.

However, he has immediately been loaned out to Chiangmai FC, and will ply his trade The Lanna Tigers for the 2019 season.

Verzura made 19 appearances for Ratchaburi in the previous campaign but failed to shine, with the side just about avoiding the drop after finishing 1 point off the relegation zone.

The 26-year-old has served as a journeyman of sorts with as many as four loan stints in past years. He has featured for the likes of Sa Kaeo, Phuket, Hua Hin City and Ubon UMT United before finally settling in with the latter, signing on a permanent basis in 2017.

Despite playing a prominent role for Ubon, he was moved on, signing with Ratchaburi for the 2018 season.

Now though he has yet another new home, with Chiangrai United the latest club to take on the midfielder. He will, however, turn out for Chiangmai, who earned promotion to Thai League 1 after a respectable third-place finish in the second division last season.