Bangkok Glass attacker Chakkit Laptrakul signs for J2 League side Tokushima Vortis

Bangkok Glass attacker Chakkit Laptrakul has signed with J2 League side Tokushima Vortis.

He will complete his move to the Japanese side after a medical which will take place in January.

The 24-year-old, speaking to the club’s official website, expressed his delight at the move, saying, “I will do my utmost to help the team achieve the goal of promotion to J1, and everyone involved in the club will give me such a chance. I appreciate it.”

Chakkit made a total of 22 appearances for Bangkok Glass, but was unable to prevent last season’s catastrophic display as they succumbed to relegation.

He will be hoping he can improve on a personal front and help his new side Vortis secure promotion to the J1 League after a 11th-place finish last time around.