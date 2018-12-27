Myanmar star Kyaw Ko Ko unveiled at Samut Prakan City FC

The life of a journeyman in football is quite a difficult one. After all, it involves moving around a lot of times. Earlier this month, it was reported that Myanmar forward Kyaw Ko Ko was signed by Samut Prakan City FC in the Thai League 1 in a year-long loan deal from Myanmar club Yangon United.

And today, he has officially been presented by Samut Prakan as their player. He comes to the Thai League on the back of another year-long loan deal at Chiangrai United.

View this post on Instagram ยินต้อนรับ “จอ โคโค” ดาวยิงดีกรีทีมชาติเมียนมาร์ สู่รั้วสโมสรสมุทรปราการซิตี้ A post shared by SPCFC (@samutprakancityfc) on Dec 26, 2018 at 6:56am PST

Last year, Samut Prakan participated in the Thai League 1 as Patta United FC and finished 8th. The reason behind the name change was that the owners of the club relocated to the city of Samut Prakan.

Samut Prakan’s owners will now hope that the Myanmar forward and the new name take them to a better finish than last year.