Thai League 1 club Chonburi FC have announced the signing of Korea Republic international midfielder Park Hyun-beom.



The 31-year-old defensive midfielder has made two international appearances for South Korea making his debut against Iraq in 2009 and also coming on as a substitute to face Spain in 2012.

However, Park has been without a club since leaving K League club Suwon Samsung Bluewings in June 2017 and will be hoping to rebuild his career with Chonburi in Thailand.

He has also represented South Korean club Jeju United.

“I know that Thai League is a very strong domestic competition and I would like to prove myself here. Thanks to Chonburi FC who believed in me. I will try hard. I will give my best in training and to adjust to the new surroundings. I also ask the fans for their support,” the 31-year-old said after signing on the dotted lines.

Park has scored nine goals from 77 appearances in South Korea’s top division as well as netting thrice in 18 appearances in the AFC Champions League.