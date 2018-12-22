Thai League 1 side Chiangmai FC sign former France U-17 goalkeeper on loan

Newly promoted Thai League 1 side Chiangmai FC have completed the signing of goalkeeper Nont Muangngam on loan.

The 21-year-old rose through the ranks at French side Nancy before making the move to Chiangrai United in 2016. He also represented France’s U17 side seven times in that period.

After a rather unsuccessful loan spell at Nakhon Pathom United, he returned to Chiangrai, where he managed to win the Thai FA Cup in 2017.

2017 proved to be a successful year for Nont Muangngam as he also managed to bag the Gold Medal at the Southeast Asian Games.

However, he truly flourished in his next loan stint at Police Tero, making a total of 30 appearances.

His move to Chiangmai represents his third loan move in the last four years.

Chiangmai had a successful 2018 campaign, earning promotion to the Thai League 1 after a third-place finish. They will be looking to build on that success when the new campaign gets underway.