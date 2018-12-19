Chanathip Songkrasin named Thailand’s Player of the Year

Thailand FA have announced their annual awards for the calendar year 2018 and attacking midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin has been named the Men’s Player of the Year.

Chanathip, who plies his trade with Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo scored eight goals and provided two assists in the J-League this year. He was, however, rested for the AFF Suzuki Cup with the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019 in mind.

Pitsamai Sornsai, who plays as a forward for the Thailand national team, was handed the Women’s Player of the Year award. Nualphan Lamsam, Chairwoman of Port Football Club and Thailand women’s team manager, was given the President’s Award.

Diogo Luis Santo of Buriram United was named the Foreign Player of the Year whereas Bozidar Bandovic of Buriram United was awarded the Coach of the Year 2018 award.

Buriram United won a host of other awards as well. Their home ground Chang Arena won the best stadium award while they were given the Best Developing Club award as well.

Sumanya Purisai of True Bangkok United was named the Thai League MVP. The attacking midfielder scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in the Thai League this season. Buriram United were given the Thai League Fair Play award.

Inspiring Club of the Year award went to PT Prachuap FC who finished sixth in the Thai League 1 table this season.

While Thai League 2’s Most Valuable Player award went to Tardeli Barros Machado Reis of Trat FC for being the top scorer, Thai League 2 Coach of the Year award was given to Wichanchai Hasap of Petroleum Authority of Thailand.

Thai League 3 and Thai League 4 Most Valuable Player award went to while Thongchai Sukkoki of Nakhonpathom United was named the coach of the year.

Referee of the Year award went to Sivakorn Pu-Udom. Fan voted for the Goal of the Year award and it went to Herberty Fernandes of SCG Muangthong United. Young Player of the Award went to Worachit Kanitsribampen of Chonburi Football Club.

President’s Special Recognition Award went to late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the former Leicester City owner who sadly passed away in a helicopter crash in October this year.