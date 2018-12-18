Laos Messi Soukaphone Vongchiengkham joins Chainat Hornbill

Soukaphone Vongchiengkham has completed a move to Thai club Chainat Hornbill.

Chainat narrowly escaped relegation last time around, avoiding the drop due to a superior goal difference than Bangkok Glass. They will hope that Soukaphone can inspire them to a higher finish in the coming season.

Interestingly enough, the ‘Laos Messi’ will reunite with Firdaus Kassim at Chainat. Firdaus served as Laos national team coach, V Sundramoorthy’s assistant during the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, a team Soukaphone was also a part of.

In fact, the 26-year-old had even walked out on the national team after their opening game amid much controversy, only to return later on.

While his off-the-field antics may raise eyebrows, there is no doubting his calibre on the pitch.

Chainat, meanwhile, are certainly looking to strengthen their squad, inviting Singapore duo Fareez Farhan and Iqbal Husdain to have trials.

