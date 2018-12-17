Myanmar forward Aung Thu has linked up with his new teammates at Muangthong United SC as they prepare for a new season in Thai League 1.

The 22-year-old was unveiled as a Kirins player on Saturday (December 15) joining the Thai League 1 giants on a one-year loan deal from Myanmar National League outfit Yadanarbon.

And Aung Thu was quick to prep up for the fresh challenge as he turned up for training with his new teammates as they get ready for the new Thai top division season scheduled to kick off in February.

He trained under the watchful eyes of Muangthong’s new head coach Pairoj Borwonwatanadilok who has previously coached Sukhothai and Suphanburi FC while Thailand international Charyl Chappuis were among the players who welcomed the former Police Tero FC star.

