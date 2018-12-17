Quagliarella should be protected by UNESCO, jokes Sampdoria coach

Fabio Quagliarella netted his ninth Serie A goal of the season in Sampdoria’s 2-0 win over Parma.

Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo joked veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella “should be protected by UNESCO” following his goal against Parma.

Quagliarella struck in the 69th minute of Sampdoria’s 2-0 win on Sunday, moments after Gianluca Caprari had opened the scoring.

The 35-year-old now has nine goals to his name in Serie A this term, having netted 19 last season, and Giampaolo is in awe of Quagliarella’s evergreen form.

“Quagliarella should be protected by UNESCO as a world heritage site,” Giampaolo joked on DAZN.

“He is immortal. There really are no more words to say about him.”

6 – Fabio #Quagliarella has scored in six consecutive Serie A games in the same campaign for the first time in his career. Paramount.#SampdoriaParma — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 16, 2018

Sampdoria sit seventh in Serie A, having gone unbeaten in their last four fixtures, with Quagliarella having scored five goals during that run.