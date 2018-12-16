5 records Cristiano Ronaldo has already broken at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus in the summer transfer window in a €100 million transfer from Real Madrid. The Portuguese superstar broke numerous record during his time with Los Blancos and has continued his record-breaking spree at Turin as well!

Here are five records which Ronaldo has already broken at Juventus.

#1 Joint fastest in Juventus history to score 10 league goals

The Portuguese talisman got on the scoresheet four matches into his Serie A career. However, in the next 10 league matches, Ronaldo scored 10 times more to get his name into the Juventus record books.

He became the first player after Wales’ John Charles to reach 10 league goals for the Old Lady in 14 league matches. Charles had achieved the feat back in 1957-58 season.

#2 First to win 100 Champions League matches

With Juventus’ 1-0 win over Valencia in their penultimate group stage match of the Champions League, Ronaldo achieved a feat that no other player has till date.

The win was the former Manchester United’s man 100th in Europe’s premier football tournament. Though Ronaldo didn’t score in the match, he assisted Mario Mandzukic for his side’s and match’s only goal.

#3 First player to 400 league goals in Europe’s ‘Top 5 leagues’

Ronaldo has spent his career playing for the biggest clubs in Europe – Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. And during his time with all the three aforementioned clubs, the Portuguese has scored 400 league goals – a feat achieved by no one but him.

His goal against Genoa in Juventus’ 1-1 draw with the Serie A side in October was Ronaldo’s 400th in Europe’s top 5 leagues. The former Sporting winger has 84 league goals in English Premier League for United, 311 for Real Madrid in La Liga and 11 league goals in the Serie A with Juventus.

#4 Fastest Juventus player to 10 goals in debut season

@Cristiano became the fastest player in Juventus history to reach 10 goals in all competitions, after 16 appearances

Ronaldo’s goal against SPAL was his 10th for the Old Lady across all competitions which made him the fastest Juventus player to 10 goals in his debut season. The Portuguese achieved this feat in 16 matches, faster than the likes of Filippo Inzaghi (18), David Trezeguet (29) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (30).

#5 Scoring Juventus’ 5000th Serie A goal

Though this wouldn’t fall under the records-broken category, it is a great feat nonetheless. In the Turin derby against Torino, Ronaldo became the scorer of the Old Lady’s 5000th Serie a goal.

Juventus went on to win the match 1-0 and Ronaldo registered his name in the record books.