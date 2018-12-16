Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo takes worst free-kick of his career; sends ball out for a throw-in

Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot to seal the three points for Juventus against Torino, but it was not the goal, but rather a horribly botched free-kick attempt that made headlines.

Just seven minutes into the game, Ronaldo lined up a free-kick from the edge of the box. However, he miscued woefully, sending it out for a throw-in on the other side of the field.

This is surely a contender for one of the worst free-kicks of his career.

Ronaldo did make amends later on though, scoring Juventus’ 5000th Serie A goal by converting a penalty.