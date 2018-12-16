Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed himself a piece of club history by scoring the Bianconeri’s 5,000th goal in Serie A.

Ronaldo scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot after 70 minutes to sink Torino in the Derby della Mole.

Juve’s 4,000th goal in the competition came from former Italy striker Marco Di Vaio in 2003, 19 years on from Massimo Briaschi scoring number 3,000.

Carlo Parola and Gianni Rossi netted goals 1,000 and 2,000 in 1948 and 1962 respectively.

The victory at Torino was Juventus’ eighth in succession away from home, equalling their longest winning run on the road in the top flight.