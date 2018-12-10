Cristiano Ronaldo dares Lionel Messi to play in Italy: ‘Like me, accept the challenge!’

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, this generation’s two greatest ever players, have spent most of their careers competing against each other in Spain. Now that Ronaldo’s moved on to Italy, he wishes Lionel Messi would too.

Or at least that seemed to be the message embedded in his answer when the Portuguese and Juventus super star was interviewed by Gazzetta.

He was quizzed on missing his tussle with Messi after being in direct competition with the Barcelona star from 2009 to 2018, before sealing a move to Juventus to ply his trade in the Italian division.

No, maybe he [Lionel Messi] misses me. I played in England, Spain, Italy, Portugal, in the national team, while he is still in Spain. Maybe he needs me more. For me, life is a challenge, I like it and I like to make people happy. I would like him to come to Italy one day. Like me, accept the challenge. However, if he is happy there, I respect him, he is a fantastic player, a good guy but I do not miss anything here. This is my new life and I’m happy.

Although Ronaldo seemed to suggest that he doesn’t miss the attentions of Messi after spending the last decade breathing down each other’s necks for individual and team honours with Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, the real message read more as a direct challenge.

Ronaldo also went on to take a shot at Real Madrid in the interview, suggesting that players in Juventus are more humble and play for the team more.

(quotes R/T GiveMeSport)