Inter remain in my heart – Joao Cancelo thankful for San Siro spell

Joao Cancelo only represented Inter for a season, but the Milan club are still held in high regard by the Juventus right-back.
Juventus wing-back Joao Cancelo is thankful for his spell at Inter last season and has a special place in his heart for the Nerazzurri despite beating them 1-0 in Friday’s Derby d’Italia.
Cancelo played on loan at Inter from LaLiga side Valencia last term and, although he was not a guaranteed starter, he showed flashes of his technical ability.
An attack-minded player, Cancelo was often criticised for the defensive side of his game both at Valencia and Inter, but Juve saw enough in him to part with a reported €40million when signing him on a permanent transfer in June.
The Portugal international has since played 12 of Juve’s 15 Serie A games – including against Inter on Friday – and seamlessly forced his way into the team, with his dribbling and attacking tendencies attracting acclaim.
“It was an important victory against Inter, who are a great team and a direct rival for the Scudetto,” the Benfica academy product told Sky Sport Italia.
“Inter was a very important team for me, that made me grow a lot. Now I’m wearing Juventus’ colours and I think only of Juve, but Inter remains in my heart.”