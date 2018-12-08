Mario Mandzukic’s winner in the Derby d’Italia means no club has ever bettered the 43 points collected by Juventus after 15 games.

Juventus have equalled the best ever start after 15 games of a season in Europe’s top-five leagues following a narrow Derby d’Italia defeat of Inter.

Mario Mandzukic’s second-half header earned a 1-0 home win against the Nerazzurri on Friday, moving Juve 11 points clear of Napoli as they seek an eighth straight Serie A title.

And having collected 43 points from their opening 15 games, Juve levelled the record set by Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

PSG won their first 14 league games under new coach Thomas Tuchel before dropping points for the first time in a 2-2 draw at Bordeaux on Sunday.

Juventus’ record has been pristine since Genoa were able to claim a 1-1 draw at Allianz Stadium on October 20 and they have kept five clean sheets in a row in all competitions.

Both teams are on track to defend the titles they won easily last year, with European success a target for PSG and Juve after their continued domestic dominance is confirmed.