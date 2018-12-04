Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi wins Serie A Player of the Year 2018

Mauro Icardi of Inter Milan brought home the title of Serie A Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season.

The Argentine had a stellar campaign from 2017 to 2018 as he scored 29 goals in 34 Serie A appearances, tied with Lazio forward Ciro Immobile.

At the Gran Gala’ del Calcio ceremony, the 25-year-old was awarded as the best player along with being a part of Serie A’s best XI for the same campaign.

Una #Top11 incredibile con un re argentino 🇦🇷🥇! Mauro #Icardi trionfa al #GranGalàDelCalcio ❗️ È lui il giocatore più votato della scorsa stagione 💪👏⚫️🔵 #GGDC #GGDC18 #GGDC2018 pic.twitter.com/Ys0mIM1EEV — Gran Galà del Calcio AIC (@GranGalaAIC) December 3, 2018

Joining Icardi are Alisson who spent that season with AS Roma before moving to English club Liverpool, Joao Cancelo who was with Inter before moving to Juventus this season, Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli, Juventus stars Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Miralem Pjanic and Paulo Dybala, Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio and Radja Nainggolan who was with AS Roma at the time but now plays for Inter.