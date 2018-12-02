Serie A |

Fans go into meltdown as Cristiano Ronaldo smashes another record

Ronaldo Juventus

Another match, another record smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward has made a habit of breaking and making records and during his last outing for Juventus, against Fiorentina, Ronaldo equalled a 61-year-old record!

With his goal against the Serie A side, Ronaldo became the first Juve player in 61 years to have his name on 10 goals after 14 league matches. Before the Portuguese talisman, John Charles was the last player to have achieved this feat for the Old Lady, that in the 1957/58 season.

Ronaldo got his goal from the penalty spot in Juve’s 3-0 win over Fiorentina.

Here’s how fans reacted to his record-breaking feat.

