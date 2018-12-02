Fans go into meltdown as Cristiano Ronaldo smashes another record

Another match, another record smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward has made a habit of breaking and making records and during his last outing for Juventus, against Fiorentina, Ronaldo equalled a 61-year-old record!

With his goal against the Serie A side, Ronaldo became the first Juve player in 61 years to have his name on 10 goals after 14 league matches. Before the Portuguese talisman, John Charles was the last player to have achieved this feat for the Old Lady, that in the 1957/58 season.

Ronaldo got his goal from the penalty spot in Juve’s 3-0 win over Fiorentina.

10 – Prior to Cristiano Ronaldo, the last Juventus player able to score at least 10 goals in his first Serie A season after MD14 was John Charles in 1957/58. Legend.#FiorentinaJuventus #SerieA pic.twitter.com/ByuEe1JtRn — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 1, 2018

Here’s how fans reacted to his record-breaking feat.

A Record Breaker.

A History Maker.

One and only Cristiano Ronaldo.￼#Ronaldo — Mr. C Baron Kess (@BaronKess) December 2, 2018

What makes this record more impressive m, when you think about who played for juventus. Zidane, del Piero, higuain, Trezeguet and paved nedved and couldn’t achieve this record. Ronaldo is the goat 🐐. — Baraa Ishtawe (@JinxGamer101) December 2, 2018

Ronaldo is rewriting the record books. It’s unbelievable. Get out of my face with whatever nonsense you’re trying to talk. The man is a gift! — Daniel Scarpino (@scarps12) December 2, 2018

yea Messi might have better numbers in general and shit but I think Ronaldo has a bigger impact on the team he plays which at the end of the day is more important. I mean look at when he was im Madrid, 3 UCL wins in a row. Now joined Juventus and he’s breakin record after record — Francisco Oliveira (@francisco8su) December 1, 2018

It’s been only 4 months in Italy, Ronaldo is already breaking record 😂😂😂 — Khululeka Phono (@Khululeka_RSA) December 1, 2018

Before Ronaldo retires he gon be close to that Pele scoring record — ⚽Vick II⚽🇳🇬 ⁶𓅓 (@Bigboyvick) December 1, 2018