Juventus condemn Heysel graffiti outside Fiorentina stadium

Graffiti outside Fiorentina’s Stadio Artemio Franchi ahead of a game against Juventus has been condemned by Pavel Nedved.

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved has condemned graffiti outside Fiorentina’s stadium for disrespecting Gaetano Scirea and the victims of the Heysel disaster.

Ahead of Saturday’s Serie A match between the two rivals, graffiti appeared outside the Stadio Artemio Franchi linking Juve legend Scirea with the 39 supporters who died at the 1985 European Cup final.

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini laid flowers before kick-off to remember Fiorentina’s late captain Davide Astori, who died suddenly last year.

And Nedved spoke out against the graffiti in a statement released via social media ahead of the game.

“It’s difficult to comment on the words that we have seen written,” Nedved said.

“On the day when our players, with all their hearts go to pay homage to the captain of Fiorentina, our historical captain Gaetano Scirea gets disrespected.

“It is unacceptable, sad and shameful. I’m not saying this to create a debate, but I say this to try to solve a problem that is not just in Florence, but in all stadiums.”