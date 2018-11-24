Mertens doubtful for Chievo clash

Napoli could be without Dries Mertens when they take on Serie A strugglers Chievo on Sunday after the forward took a knock in training.

Napoli head coach Ancelotti addressed the media on Saturday, 24 hours before his team host opponents rock-bottom of Serie A and still without a win this season.

In contrast, Napoli sit second and will certainly be expected to pick up three points, but they may have to do so without Mertens, their joint-top scorer in the league.

“Dries Mertens suffered a small blow during the last training session, we have to evaluate it,” said Ancelotti.

“We had a couple of problems in training with [Simone] Verdi and [Amin] Younes, but nothing too serious.”

@MrAncelotti: “We have an important run of games coming up and we want to start it well against Chievo. Our aim is to close the gap at the top of @SerieA and reach the @ChampionsLeagueknockout stage”

Arkadiusz Milik – a scorer for Poland during the international break – could be in line for a start against Chievo if Mertens is absent.