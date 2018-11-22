Why Cristiano Ronaldo will be wearing face paint in the next match

Cristiano Ronaldo, along with all the other Serie A players and match officials will be wearing face paint in the next set of fixtures to be played over the weekend. The initiative, which is backed by the United Nations, will raise awareness against ‘violence against women’ and how to tackle it.

All the Serie A matches this weekend will see players and referees with a red mark on their faces. An organisation named WeWorld Onlus, which has spent a considerable amount of time backing women rights around the world is a part of this campaign as well.

Women will accompany players on the pitch wearing campaign shirts. UN has declared it ‘International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women’ as well.

A Serie A statement read, “we must expel the fear with which the victims live every day.”

Former Italy goalkeeper Francesco Toldo has backed the campaign as well, saying, “Violence is a cultural problem. In order to solve this problem, our sons need to be taught the right values and that they need to show respect.

“Youth academies can contribute to shaping athletes and men, but what they learn from their families should underpin everything.”

The president of WeWorld Onlus organisation Marco Chiesara said on the campaign, “This campaign along with Serie A helps us to make our voice stronger in opposition to violence against women, because awareness and prevention are the main tools we have to fight against this phenomenon.”

The players have been asked to post pictures of them with the face paint on using the hashtag #unrossoallaviolenza. Previously, Serie A had taken part in the campaign back in April when clubs and officials got together to support the campaign and the coming weekend is expected to follow a similar pattern.