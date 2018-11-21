Juventus midfielder Can back in training after surgery

Miralem Pjanic, Federico Bernardeschi and Sami Khedira trained separately on Tuesday, but Emre Can is on the comeback trail.

Emre Can has returned to Juventus training after recovering from surgery on a thyroid nodule.

Can required an operation to solve the problem after his diagnosis, but after a month out he is closing in on a return to action.

Juventus confirmed Can trained with his team-mates on Tuesday, but Miralem Pjanic, Federico Bernardeschi and Sami Khedira worked alone.

Pjanic sustained an injury while on international duty with Bosnia-Herzegovina, while Khedira sprained an ankle in training.

Both midfielders are doubtful for Saturday’s game at home to SPAL, with Juventus seeking to extend their best ever start to a Serie A season.

The champions have taken 34 points from their 12 matches so far, establishing a six-point cushion over nearest rivals Napoli.