Former Champions League winners almost signed Cristiano Ronaldo before Juventus, Chairman reveals

AC Milan may well have had Cristiano Ronaldo before Juventus, Football Italia have revealed. The report claims that former CEO Marco Fassone was almost influenced by Chairman Li Yonghong to sign the then Real Madrid star in 2017, but Fassone convinced him that the Portuguese was too expensive.

The duo of Fassone and Yonghong were removed from the club after a loan default of €303m and a poor season for the Milan club that saw them fail to qualify for Champions League football.

In a conversation with Il Sole 24 Ore, Fassone has revealed how it all went down.

“It’s true, Yonghong Li wanted Cristiano Ronaldo at Milan,” he said.

“Mr. Li wanted CR7 at the Rossoneri because he believed (Ronaldo) had great strength in the Chinese market.

“The player wanted to leave Madrid. We met in July 2017 with his agent Mendes to check the costs and his availability.

“It was then that I convinced him to give up the dream: Ronaldo was too expensive.”

Fassone’s words are in keeping with what transpired a year later, as Ronaldo did find his way to Italy, but with Juventus instead. The forward has since revealed that he wanted to leave Real Madrid and was given a route out of the club by the Bianconeri.