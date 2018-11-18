Ever since his €100 million move to Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has been doing the bulk of scoring for the Old Lady. With 8 league goals and five assists for the reigning Serie A champions, it could be said that he is enjoying a great start at the club and could go on to break more records while representing the Turin outfit.

And here are 5 such records…

#5 Most goals for Juve in a season

The record for the most goals scored for Juventus in a single season in all competitions is held by Ferenc Hirzer. The Hungarian netted 35 goals in 26 games for the Old Lady in the 1925-26 season.

Hirzer’s record has stayed intact for over 90 years and the only person in Juventus’ roster capable of breaking this record is Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact, he hasn’t scored less than 40 goals in a season since 2009-10.

#4 Most Serie A goals in a season

The most goals scored in a single Serie A season is 36 and the honor is held by Gonzalo Higuain. The Argentine scored 36 league goals for Napoli in the 2015-16 season.

Ronaldo now has 8 goals from 12 games in Serie A so far this season. He would need to score at more than a goal per game if he is to break his former team-mate’s record – and he as the ability to do that.

#3 Top scorer in three leagues

There is no player in the history of football that has been the top scorer of the season in the Premier League, La Liga and the Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo has already won the Pichichi in Spain three times and the Premier League Golden Boot once.

All that remains for him to become the only player to earn the distinction mentioned above is to win the Capocannoniere (Serie A Golden Boot) with Juventus. And he is only behind Krzysztof Piatez, who has just a goal more than the Portuguese at this point in time.

#2 Three CLs in three teams

Apart from Sporting, Ronaldo has won the Champions League at least once with the teams that he has played for. At United, he won the trophy in 2007-08 and at Madrid, he has won it a staggering four times.

Only one player has won the Champions League with three different teams: Clarence Seedorf. The Portugal captain could become the second player to do so if he successfully leads the Old Lady to a Champions League title.

#1 Three league titles

This is a record that the former Manchester United man is sure to achieve by the end of the season. Juventus have won the last 7 Serie A campaigns and are 6 points ahead of Napoli right now.

The Old Lady are almost certain to win the Serie A for the 8th time and that would bestow Ronaldo with the distinction of being the first player to win league titles in England, Spain and Italy.