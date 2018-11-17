In an interview with Corriere Dello Sport, former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Andre Villas-Boas discussed a number of aspects related to football, and specifically dealt with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese may not be as much in the limelight as we remember him to be, but his words still hold a significant amount of weight all over Europe.

Villas-Boas admitted he did not understand the reason behind Real Madrid selling a player the caliber of Ronaldo for just 100 million Euros, and also that he wishes Ronaldo wins the Ballon D’Or award this year as well.

“It totally surprised me. How do you sell Cristiano for 100 million? It does not make sense from any point of view: neither sport nor economic”, AVB mentioned.

“Congratulations to Juventus for the blow they were able to make.”

When asked about his compatriot winning the coveted award, Villas-Boas simply said, “Honestly, I hope so. It would be right because he deserves it . “

The former Premier League manager also went to discuss the possibilities of Juventus winning the Champions League this year with Ronaldo in their team, saying that his inclusion in the squad will “make the difference.”

He even discussed the chances of coming to Italy to manage a club and said that coming there obviously interests him. Villas-Boas last managed in China with Shanghai SIPG.