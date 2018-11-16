Strinic given all clear to return to AC Milan training

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has been given a defensive boost with the news that Croatia international Ivan Strinic is fit to train.

Ivan Strinic moved a step closer to making his AC Milan debut after doctors passed him fit to begin training with the club on Monday.

The 31-year-old defender took an indefinite break from football after routine medical testing found he was suffering from a heart problem shortly after signing for Milan on a free transfer from Sampdoria.

Strinic’s hiatus was used for tests on his condition while he rested in the aftermath of a World Cup in which he featured in all but one of Croatia’s matches.

The left-back’s impending return comes as a boost to Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose side are currently fifth in the Serie A table after a mixed start to the season.

Official Statement: Ivan Strinic https://t.co/txSZC2Si2P — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 15, 2018

A statement on the club’s official website said: “During the last few days, Ivan Strinic has undergone a series of medical examinations at the Cardiology Clinic in Padua coordinated by Prof Domenico Corrado, one of the leading international experts in sports cardiology.

“The diagnosis is ‘athlete’s heart’ reversible hypertrophy. Therefore, the footballer may immediately resume sporting activities after three months suspension.

“The Croatian defender will start training again at Milanello sports centre from next Monday.”