Juventus not ready to give up on Barcelona star

Juventus are not willing to give up on the pursuit of Barcelona and Spain left-back Jordi Alba. The Turin-based club need to reinforce their fullback options and hence are targetting the 29-year-old.

Alba is believed to have fallen out with Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde and is looking for a way out. His contract with the club runs out in 2020 as well. Juventus, thus, are not giving up on their chase of the fullback, Tuttosport reports.

The Italian champions themselves are short on fullback options as summer signing Leonardo Spinazzola hasn’t been fit enough to make even a single appearance for the club. Moreover, Alex Sandro is being followed by a host of clubs, including the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian could part ways with the club if his wage demands are not met, making the situation all the more critical for Juventus. Therefore, pursuit of Alba is only logical and the situation will become clearer in the next couple of months.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3/5