Monchi not interested in swapping Roma for Barcelona

Links with Barcelona, Manchester United, PSG and Atletico Madrid are of no interest to Roma sporting director Monchi.

Roma sporting director Monchi has no desire to leave for Barcelona and is eager for rumours of a potential departure to stop.

The highly respected executive has been linked with a move to both Barca and Manchester United, having joined Roma from Sevilla in 2017 after helping the Spanish club win 11 trophies in his tenure.

Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid have also been mentioned in connection with Monchi, who saw Roma reach the semi-finals of the Champions League in his first full season in the job.

However, speaking before Roma’s win over Sampdoria, Monchi told Sky Sport Italia: “I’m happy to work here and I want to stay for many years because I have a lot of confidence in the club.

“I hope the rumours of my departure stop. I don’t want to leave, my goal is to work in the best way that I can. As long as there is trust, I will stay here. My only idea is to stay here.”

Roma cruised to a 4-1 win against Samp thanks to goals from Juan Jesus and Patrik Schick and a double from Stephan El Shaarawy.