AC Milan may be nowhere near the standard they used to be, but the fallen giants are slowly but steadily making their way up to the pinnacle of Italian football. And if reports are to believed, they are looking to re-sign Pato who was once part of their illustrious squad.

The Rossoneri used to be a force to be reckoned with a decade ago, but after the retirement of a host of club legends and poor management at the top level, the famous club now find themselves having to rebuild from the ground-up.

Current manager Genaro Gattuso is one who has Milanese blood flowing through his veins. A legend in his own right, Gattuso has done it all in a glittering playing career, and is looking to add some managerial success to it too.

And he needs goals if Milan are going to move up the Serie A table. To ensure he has them, Gattuso is looking for some South American flair in his attack.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Milan have shown interest in two Brazilian players, namely Rodrigo Caio from Sao Paulo and another player that European football fans are very familiar with.

Alexandre Pato had a stunning start to his career with AC Milan, before injury and off-field problems plagued his run at the top. Now at Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian, he could be offered a route back to his old side if the move pulls through.

Pato would cost the club much lesser than some of the other stars Milan are interested in, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, so signing the striker may be in their best interests.