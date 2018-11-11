Napoli claim comeback win in rain-delayed Genoa clash

Napoli’s Serie A meeting with Genoa was temporarily suspended due to heavy rain, but Carlo Ancelotti’s side emerged victorious.
Napoli came from behind to beat Genoa 2-1 in a Serie A clash that was temporarily suspended due to heavy rain.
With the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate having been put back to Sunday due to a waterlogged pitch, it looked like Saturday’s encounter at the Luigi Ferraris was destined for a similar fate when play was halted 13 minutes into the second half.
The delay lasted 10 minutes but, after a pitch inspection, play resumed and Napoli levelled when Dries Mertens used the sodden surface to his advantage to tee up Fabian Ruiz with a subtle flick.
That goal cancelled out Christian Kouame’s opener, and the turnaround was completed when Davide Biraschi slipped in Genoa’s six-yard box and deflected a free-kick into his own net four minutes from time.
A few snaps from a wet night in Genoa!
#GenoaNapoli 1-2
@SerieA
#ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/ARsigO7zz6
— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 10, 2018
We can do it on a cold rainy day in Genoa! pic.twitter.com/TqhTnTwVdg
— Dries Mertens (@dries_mertens14) November 10, 2018