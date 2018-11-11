AC Milan striker Higuain fit to face parent club Juventus

Juventus could come up against Gonzalo Higuain after the striker was included in AC Milan’s squad for Sunday’s Serie A game.

AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain has been included in the Rossoneri squad to face parent club Juventus.

Higuain missed Thursday’s Europa League draw against Real Betis but is in Milan’s 25-man group to face the Serie A leaders.

The Argentina international is on loan at Milan from Juventus, who allowed him to leave following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Higuain has hit five goals in nine Serie A appearances and will be out to impress against his employers at San Siro on Sunday.

Pipita is back in the squad list for the home clash against @juventusfc

Emre Can remains out for Juventus as the Germany midfielder recovers from surgery on a thyroid nodule.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side will be hoping to bounce back from a 2-1 home loss to Manchester United in the Champions League, their first competitive defeat in any competition since April.