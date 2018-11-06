Empoli appoint Iachini to succeed Andreazzoli

After the sacking of coach Aurelio Andreazzoli was confirmed on Monday, Empoli have announced the appointment of Giuseppe Iachini.

Giuseppe Iachini has been appointed Empoli’s new coach following the sacking of Aurelio Andreazzoli, who led the club to the Serie B title last term.

Andreazzoli was dismissed on Monday – his 65th birthday – with Empoli 18th in the Serie A table after a 5-1 thumping at title hopefuls Napoli in their last match.

And the club moved swiftly to appoint a successor with Giuseppe Iachini, who coached Sassuolo last season, confirmed as Andreazzoli’s replacement within 24 hours.

Andreazzoli’s colleagues Giacomo Lazzini and Andrea Aliboni have also left Empoli, while Iachini’s first game in charge will be at home to Udinese on Sunday.

Iachini’s former clubs include Sassuolo, Sampdoria, Brescia and Palermo, while he had a brief spell in charge of Udinese in 2016.