Former Juventus player Vincenzo Iaquinta has been sentenced to a two-year jail term for his alleged links with the Italian mafia.

A court in Italy found Iaquinta guilty of offences relating to passing on of firearms, in which his own father has also been involved.

The decision came as a surprise to the former striker and his family, and it looks almost certain that the sentence will be appealed in the Italian court of law so that he does not have to spend any real time in jail.

The mafia that Iaquinta was allegedly involved with is one of the most dangerous in all of Italy, and operate in the Southern part of the country, in and around the region of Calabria. ‘Ndrangheta is the name of the mafia network and has approximately 6000 members as a part of its operations.

In total, around 150 people were standing trial for their relationship with the mafia in any shape or form, and that is where the former World Cup winner Iaquinta finds himself too.

He found himself at the pinnacle of world football in 2006 when Italy lifted the World Cup, and even scored in the tournament, making it a memorable one for many reasons. Iaquinta was also prolific in Juventus colours, with whom he signed after impressing during his stint at Udinese.

The 38-year-old has had football in his veins since childhood, and had the gift and ability to become one of the most lethal strikers in all of Europe, but injury problems curtailed a lot of his playing time at the highest level of the game, and despite impressing wherever he went, he couldn’t reach the heights he perhaps wanted to.

How exactly the connection with the mafia grew to the extent it allegedly has is another matter altogether, but it sure does taint what has been an otherwise memorable career in professional football.