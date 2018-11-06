Arsene Wenger move to AC Milan nearly complete

It seems like Arsene Wenger’s break from football might be coming to an end soon as reports have surfaced he is nearing an agreement to coach Serie A side AC Milan.

Different sources have revealed that the Frenchman is in advanced talks to replace Gennaro Gattuso at the Italian club.

Without a team after leaving Arsenal at the end of last season, Wenger has been linked with various managerial positions which included Paris Saint-Germain but it seems the Milan brass want the Frenchman in to help improve their standing in the league after a subpar start.

The report claimed that the team owners are the ones who are pushing for Wenger to be at the helm and that intense talks have been going on for the past weeks.

Despite a rough end to his tenure at the Emirates Stadium, many consider Wenger as one of the best managers ever and many are excited to see him lead the way for a club like Milan.