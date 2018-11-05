Juve’s Benatia hints at January exit

Medhi Benatia has been limited to just five starts this season and admits he might need to start looking elsewhere for games.

Juventus defender Medhi Benatia has hinted that he could leave the Serie A champions in the January transfer window if he does not feature more regularly.

The Moroccan made just his fifth start in all competitions for Juve this season in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Cagliari.

It looks unlikely that the former Bayern Munich man will get near to his 31 starts last term and he concedes that if things do not change he will have to assess his options in the new year.

“If you need me in the Champions League, I will make myself ready,” he told La Stampa.

“But I can hardly play a game every so often. Last year I did well because I had more continuity.

“Unfortunately now I don’t have it and this is part of my job. I always work to make myself ready, but it is not a pleasant situation.

“I am available to the team and as long as I stay here I will give my best.

“I’m 31 and I have to try to play as much as possible. Let’s see what will happen in January.”

Benatia is unlikely to start when Manchester United visit Turin on Wednesday with Giorgio Chiellini expected to return alongside Leonardo Bonucci in the heart of defence.