Zlatan Ibrahimovic close to reuniting with former club

Though this might come out as a bit of a shocker but AC Milan are reportedly looking towards an old friend to solve their attacking woes for, at least, until the next summer window. And it is believed they are genuinely pursuing their former talisman.

The Serie A giants are in talks with LA Galaxy to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a short-term deal, Sky Italia reports. The 37-year-old joined the MLS club from Manchester United before the summer transfer window earlier this year.

There have widespread reports that the Rossoneri are interested in the 37-year-old but nothing concrete has come out yet. However, this report claims that the club are in fact looking to add Ibrahimovic to their ranks until the end of the season, at least.

He is expected to play the third-choice striker behind Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone.

If Ibrahimovic does decide to join the Milan-based club, this would be his second spell with them and third with the city. The Sweden legend has previously spent three seasons with Inter between 2006 and 2009 before returning to the city for a two-year spell with AC Milan in 2010.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3/5