Juventus planning to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with former Real Madrid teammate

James Rodriguez wants a move away from German champions Bayern Munich in January and Juventus are plotting a move to reunite him with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Colombian international, who wants to leave the club in January as reported by Bild, joined Bayern last summer on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid. The initial deal was worth €10m and the club had the option to sign him on a permanent deal worth another €32.5m.

Though the German champions are unlikely to let him go in the January window, it looks definite that he will be released in the summer. Juventus, who have quite a few attacking talents at their disposal will have to make way for James if they do decide to reunite him with Ronaldo.



The Colombian played three seasons with Ronaldo at Real Madrid before the latter moved to Italy and James to Bayern Munich.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3/5