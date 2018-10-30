Cristiano Ronaldo’s family ‘very angry’ over rape allegation

Cristiano Ronaldo has strongly denied an allegation of rape and the Juventus striker has revealed the impact on his family.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo says his family are “stunned” and “very angry” as he faces a rape allegation.

American Kathryn Mayorga has accused Ronaldo of sexually assaulting her in a hotel in Las Vegas in 2009, something the Portuguese has strenuously refuted.

German publication Der Spiegel first reported the claims, which also included the suggestion Ronaldo paid Ms Mayorga $375,000 in 2010 as part of a privacy agreement, preventing her from going public with the allegations. Ms Mayorga filed a lawsuit in an attempt to quash that agreement while Las Vegas police have re-opened an investigation.

Ronaldo’s lawyer Peter Christiansen confirmed the payment was made to Ms Mayorga, but said some documents presented as evidence had been “stolen” and “completely fabricated”.

In a statement released earlier this month, Ronaldo described rape as an “abominable crime” and in a France Football interview he explained the impact the allegation has had on his family.

I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018

My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018

“I explained to my partner,” Ronaldo said.

“My son, Cristiano Jr, is too young to understand. It’s worst for my mother and my sisters. They are stunned, and at the same time very angry.

“This is the first time I have seen them in this state.”