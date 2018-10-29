Juventus midfielder Can undergoes surgery

Serie A leaders Juventus have confirmed Germany international midfielder Emre Can has undergone surgery.

Emre Can has undergone successful surgery on a thyroid nodule, Serie A champions Juventus have announced.

Juventus confirmed on Monday that following specialist medical examinations in Germany, Can has had an operation on the issue.

“The operation was carried out today in Frankfurt by Professor Vorlaender, in the presence of Dr Claudio Rigo and was a complete success,” a statement said.

“The prognosis for the resumption of physical activity will be better assessed in the coming days.”

Can has made eight Serie A appearances this season having joined on a four-year deal from Liverpool on a free transfer in June.

He could miss Saturday’s Serie A game at home to Cagliari as well as the Champions League return match with Manchester United four days ago.