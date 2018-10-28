The advent of social media has brought the lives of footballers closer than ever to supporters across the globe. The lifestyle and daily routines of players, their fancy cars and vacations have all become accessible to fans via Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. However, Juventus star Paulo Dybala took it all a little further when he accidentally revealed his team’s tactics in a dressing room snap posted online!

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the second half as Juventus came back from behind to defeat Empoli 2-1 in the Serie A at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Saturday. The win maintained Juventus’ unbeaten start to their domestic campaign and helped them increase the lead at the top of the table to seven points — ahead of Napoli who have 21 points and a game in hand.

Argentine striker Dybala played a part in both the goals scored by the Portuguese legend as he won the penalty from which Juventus equalised and also won back the possession to set off the attack that led to the winner. And the striker was also named the Juventus captain for the first time which, of course, called for a photo with Ronaldo which Dybala shared to his social media accounts. But little did he know that he was revealing too much of team secrets with the snap.

View this post on Instagram Vamoooos.! ⚽⚽ A post shared by Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala) on Oct 27, 2018 at 11:07am PDT

The photo captured a beaming Dybala and Ronaldo, but also a poster on the wall of the away dressing room that, by the looks of it, was compiled by the Juventus coaching staff to prepare for the Empoli game. And keen-eyed football fans on the internet was quick to take note of the piece of paper and the instructions scribbled onto it.

The chart looks like a detailed documentation in Italian on the Serie A defending champions’ set-piece tactics for the match explaining which all players are assigned what all responsibilities in the event of an opposition freekick.

For example, the details under “Wide low freekick” (Punizione Laterale Bassa) instructs Dybala to make the wall, (Rodrigo) Bentancur and Ronaldo to man the zone and (Federico) Bernardeschi and (Miralem) Pjanic to guard outside the box. The instructions have been listed for freekicks from other areas as well under the heads of “Wide high freekick” (Punizione Laterale Alta) and “Central freekick” (Punizione Centrale).

The topmost field of the chart visible from the photograph also appears to list out the Juventus players and the players they were responsible for marking during the setpiece situations. While Daniele Rugani was entrusted with marking Empoli’s Argentine attacker Matías Silvestre, Leonardo Bonucci had Italian fullback Luca Antonelli against his name. Alex Sandro, on the other hand, was assigned to have a close watch on Rade Krunić.

With his tactics leaked to the public and future oppositions thanks to Dybala’s Instagram and Twitter posts, we can safely assume that Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri would not be a very happy man when the news gets to him that a part of his matchday tactics is out in the open!