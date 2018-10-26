BREAKING NEWS: Brozovic, Candreva and Miranda among six to renew Inter deals

Inter have announced six players, including Antonio Candreva, Miranda and Marcelo Brozovic, have signed new contracts.

Candreva has signed on for three years, while Miranda is committed for two and Brozovic has agreed a new four-year deal.

Also pledging their immediate futures to the club are Dalbert, Roberto Gagliardini and Matias Vecino.

Dalbert and Gagliardini are handed the longest contracts of Thursday’s batch, seeing them through to 2023, while Vecino’s deal expires a year earlier.

Candreva has been a regular for Inter since arriving from Lazio in 2016, making 80 Serie A appearances, while 34-year-old Miranda has also been an important member of the first team in his three years with the club.

Brozovic and Vecino have been heavily involved this season, starting 13 games between them for Luciano Spalletti’s men.