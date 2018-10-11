Hamsik: Napoli can still catch Juventus

Napoli star Marek Hamsik insists the Serie A is not a one-horse race with Juventus in front, despite them winning seven consecutive Scudetti.

The Bianconeri have already opened up a six-point lead over second-placed Napoli this season as they won all eight of their opening league games.

Despite the gap, Hamsik remains bullish about the Partenopei’s chances of catching the Old Lady and ending their Serie A stranglehold.

Ancelotti’s charges lost 3-1 at Juventus last month. Their next league encounter will be away at Udinese on October 20.

“Serie A is one of the best leagues in the world. It’s not just about Juve, as there are other strong sides like Roma, the two Milan clubs and it is a balanced division,” he told the press.

“Juventus have strengthened, but they are not unbeatable. We can fight to the end of the season and hope to catch them.”

Meanwhile, Hamsik has also seen his role in the Napoli team change under new manager Carlo Ancelotti this campaign. Having been used mostly as an attacking midfielder in the past, the 31-year-old now sits deeper.

He added: “I am an attacking midfield, so for most of my career I’ve been accustomed to scoring goals, which makes playing in a deeper role a bit of a novelty for me.

“I do like to see a lot of the ball, though, so I don’t see it as a problem.”