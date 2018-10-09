Juventus ‘never thought about’ Pogba return from United

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici says that the club have not considered a return for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba made his name with the Serie A giants from 2012 until 2016 where he scored 34 goals in 178 appearances and collected four Scudettos with the Italian champions.

His world class form won him a then record 105 million euro move back to United – the side where he started his career in England at the youth academy in 2009.

However, amid reports of a breakdown in his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, the France World Cup winner has been linked with a return to Juve.

Nonetheless, Paratici insists that this is not the case and Bianconeri have not had the playmaker in their thinking.

He said: “We love him very much. We’re connected to him, but we’ve never thought about it and we’re not going to think about it.”

The Massimiliano Allegri-coached outfit have made a perfect start to 2018/19, winning 10 straight matches in all competitions. They next face Genoa in the league on Saturday.