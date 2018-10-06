Allegri: Ronaldo ready to focus on football

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to return to action against Udinese on Saturday, despite the serious allegation he is facing.

The Juventus forward has been accused of rape by Kathryn Mayorga, who alleges the incident happened in a Las Vegas hotel in June 2009.

Ronaldo has firmly denied the accusation.

The 33-year-old did not play in Juventus’ 3-0 victory over Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday, although that was because he was serving a one-match ban for being sent off against Valencia in the previous round.

Despite the serious allegations he is facing, Allegri insists Ronaldo is “doing well”.

“I’ve known him for three months, but I can say that in his 15 years of his career he has shown great professionalism and seriousness both on and off the field,” Allegri said Friday. “In regard to tomorrow, he is ready to return to action.”

Ronaldo received potentially bad news earlier this week when US police said they were re-opening the investigation into the alleged incident, but Allegri is not worried about his possible frame of mind.

“It’s a delicate moment but he has large shoulders,” said the Juve boss. “I see him calm in training. Ronaldo’s professionalism on and off the field is indisputable.”

Two of Ronaldo’s biggest sponsors, Nike and EA Sports, have expressed concern over the allegations, but so far his club remains 100% behind him.

“He is dedicated and he is just as dedicated to social issues, which says it all,” Allegri said.

While Allegri insisted Ronaldo was ready to play, he also said he might rest one of his front three for the La Liga match against Udinese on Saturday.

“Tomorrow I could go with a front three of Mandzukic, Dybala and Ronaldo, or one of them could be rested,” he said.

Ronaldo was also left out of the Portugal squad for upcoming matches against Poland and Scotland this week, but Allegri said the move was pre-arranged.

“I knew he wouldn’t be called up by Portugal. He reached an agreement with the coach and president of his federation.”