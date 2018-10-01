Ronaldo denies rape claims

Football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo has labeled the rape claims against him as ‘fake news’ and is preparing to sue.



German magazine Der Spiegel reported the original allegations in 2017 and they have now resurfaced again after the magazine published an interview with Kathryn Mayorga, the woman making the accusations, on Friday.



Mayorga claimed she was raped by Ronaldo in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. The resulting lawsuit revealed that Ronaldo and his lawyers settled the matter with a $375 000 payment, where Mayorga signed a non-disclosure agreement.



Now, her lawyers are claiming Ronaldo and his legal team took advantage of her emotional state.



In an Instagram live video, the Juventus forward dismissed the allegations.



“What they said today, fake – fake news. They want to promote by my name. It’s normal. They want to be famous…to say my name. Yeah but it’s part of the job. I’m a happy man and all, all good,” said Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s lawyers are set to take Der Spiegel and Mayorga to court.



“It violates the personal rights of our client Cristiano Ronaldo in an exceptionally serious way. This is an inadmissible reporting of suspicions in the area of privacy,” said Ronaldo’s lawyer Christian Schertz.