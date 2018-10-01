Allegri: Napoli game was Ronaldo’s best for us

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for his performance in their 3-1 victory over Napoli, describing it as his best for the club.

Ronaldo joined the Bianconeri from Real Madrid in the off-season, and after initially struggling somewhat to adjust to Serie A, appears to be hitting his stride now.

The Portuguese superstar did not get on Saturday’s scoresheet himself, but was instrumental in the creation of all three of Juve’s goals.

“Cristiano Ronaldo? He did very well today and he created many clear cut chances for us,” Allegri told Sky Sport Italia.

“Ronaldo has been doing very well for us and he really did some amazing things today.

“I think that this was his best game yet for us.”

However, Allegri was less complimentary of the rest of his side, who he felt lost focus after Mario Rui was sent off for Napoli.

“Once Napoli went down to 10 men, we stopped playing, and that made me angry,” he added.

“We ran a big risk on Jose Callejon’s chance and they could easily have equalised.

“We need to be sharper. Playing out from the back, we misplaced a pass and conceded a goal.”

Nevertheless, a brace from Mario Mandzukic and a goal from Leonardo Bonucci gave the Old Lady all three points after they went behind to an early Dries Mertens strike.